The Port of Walla Walla wants to tear down the old terminal building at the regional airport and "redevelop" that property (read: winery).
Note the recent redevelopment of the old Pasco tower into an amazing museum of Naval Aviation Training from World War II ... thousands of tourists come each year to visit and learn.
The old terminal building has all the same wonderful World War II history and deserves to be returned to its Army Air Force headquarters glory, with a B-17 display. Maybe move Mark Small's wonderful B-24 model from the terminal?
I'm sure the plans for the original configuration are available — don't destroy history!
William Howard,
Walla Walla