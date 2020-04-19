All of us are in a very serious situation in our country right now. We have an administration who has been with us from the very first sign of the COVID-19 virus.
There have been conferences and much cooperation in order for each of us to be kept safe. There has been help with medical care for those of us who have contracted the virus and those of us who have been severely affected by the virus.
In the middle of a serious pandemic, we should not change our leadership because this administration has been concerned and has been in the middle of the attack on this virus since the beginning.
Until this whole situation is settled and taken care of in a way that keeps us safe from this virus, we should not change administration.
Please consider voting for the present administration to allow it to complete this war on COVID-19 virus.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla