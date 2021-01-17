I’d like to respond to several comments made in last Sunday’s newspaper.
(First article on Perspective page) — So the riots caused by non-Republicans are a farce? Donald Trump did not organize these riots — they were very peaceful until the anti-Trump haters showed up at the scene.
I don’t recall anyone blaming Joe Biden for all the riots, looting, burning of businesses and homes that were destroyed in earlier protests (excuse me — riots). Place blame where it belongs.
(Arielle Cooley’s letter to the editor)— Yes Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers supported the effort to expose the fraudulent election results. if you care about America you would have too. So she is now also responsible for riots caused by Trump? Guess you hadn’t heard that it was your anti-Trump people that caused them. She is doing her duty so quit blaming her.
(Kittee Custer’s letter to the editor) — So Trump instigated the violence? Please read my comment made in letter above. He makes you sick? You really will get sick once Biden’s administration takes over and turns this into a communist country. Hopefully people will remember what a good country this was before he (excuse me, Kamala Harris) took over.
(Susan Plunkett’s letter to the editor) — No evidence of fraud during the election? Here again — she is choosing to ignore allL the evidence thath hundreds of people observed. It’s amazing to me how she can blame Rep. McMorris Rodgers for doing her duty for our country.
Just What is wrong with people? Place blame where it belongs and be thankful this is still a free country (for awhile anyway). Eventually you will see real fraud going on in this country and it won’t be caused by Trump — then you’ll have reasons to be upset and you won’t be able to blame Trump. Then what?
God bless Trump and America!
Lorraine Ferguson
Walla Walla