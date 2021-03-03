Well, the swamp is back as evidenced by the 90% pork in the relief bill. America-First is out the window in favor of China, Russia and open borders, and energy independence is no longer. They claim it's man's burning of fossil fuels (Carbon Dioxide) that's causing a heat wave that will kill us in 10 years. So, Biden plans to eliminate fossil fuels by 2035. However, according to a recent study, even if we eliminated all greenhouse gases, it would take another 13 years before the rising heat could be stalled, — not reversed, but stalled. So, elimination of only fossil fuels (which is 3,4% of all C02 and all C02 is only 2% of GHG) wouldn't stall the heat for many years beyond 13 years, if ever. The study further concluded that C02 stays in our atmosphere for hundreds of years, thus cancellation of C02 now would be of little help in our life-time. Also, if C02 stays in our atmosphere for hundreds of years, why are we not already fried?
Perhaps neither C02 nor an irreversible heat wave are the problem. Prior to our modern records, history revealed that Earth has been much warmer than now on several occasions without man and with C02 levels lower and higher levels during cooler conditions. Further, modern records reveal ups and downs of our climate, that no warming occurred from 1998 to 2012, that 1930s produced the hottest decade with 24 state high records set and only three set in last 20 years, that 134 degrees Fahrenheit (set in 1913) was the hottest temperature ever recorded, that no monthly high record has been set since 1963, and our winters have been both snowy and cold. So where is the heat? But if we are in this ever-increasing heat wave, how can it be blamed on C02, which has been ever decreasing significantly these past many years. Doesn't causation require correlation?
With all the many factors that affect our weather, such as the sun, sun spots, clouds, ocean currents and changes, volcanic eruptions in oceans and on land, fires, wind and air masses, and GHG, it is totally stupid to blame man's puny 3.4% contribution to C02 as the main cause of global warming! C'mon, man!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla