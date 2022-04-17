The U-B of April 3, 2022, carried a commentary by Irineo Cabreros titled "Why an algorithm can never truly be fair." Computers do exactly what their programmers tell them to do, no more, no less; so it is silly to blame an algorithm if you think a result is unfair.
Furthermore, if you measure success by a mathematical concept such as statistical percentages, then you are bound to accept the mathematical results as fact; equity plays no part.
The mathematical principle at issue is this: If a test that is 95% accurate is used to find a disease that affects 5% of a population, then 50% of all positives are false positives.
If that same test is used on a disease which affects 50% of a population, then only 5% of all positives are false positives.
A test that is 95% accurate is a very good test. Cabreros claims that if the test does not find the disease to be equally present in all populations, then the test is unfair; and if the rate of false positives is not the same in all populations, then the test is inequitable. Cabreros is wrong on both counts.
Jim Thorn,
Dayton