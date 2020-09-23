I was pleased to see Helmut Schatz’s letter regarding donations to the Mountain View Cemetery. The cemetery is affected by the downturn of tax revenues at this time. Donations are used, as Mr. Schatz pointed out, for materials for repairing tombstones.
In addition, the money can be used to create more of the delightful historical signs scattered throughout the cemetery. The staff there is dedicated and remarkable and scrambling because they used to depend on inmates for tasks such as grass-trimming around individual tombstones, currently not possible owing to COVID-19.
Should you be able to make a donation, please send a check, made out to the City of Walla Walla, to Andy Coleman, Department of Parks and Recreation, 15 N. 3rd Ave.
Susan Pickett
Walla Walla