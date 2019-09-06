Hello to soccer parents and players, softball parents and players and fellow citizens of the Walla Walla Valley.
Parks and Rec soccer starts this weekend out at Mill Creek Sports Complex. It is a great space to play and watch games, while connecting with each other.
One small thing I have noticed is it’s hard to refill my water bottle on hot days at the drinking fountains. The Parks Department will install a new model if it is donated.
Please join me in donating just a few dollars to make our park even better!
I’ll see you at the fields today and Saturday.
Andrea Renholds
Walla Walla