A letter writer recently took to this page to defend Donald Trump against accusations of blasphemy.
She referred to Trump’s most recent stunt where he had himself photographed waving a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.
On that unfortunate occasion, Trump used security forces, armed with tear gas and rubber bullets, to forcefully remove peacefully assembled protestors from Lafayette Square. He did so for the sole purpose of staging a photo-op in front of the historic church.
He did not offer any comforting words to assuage the divisiveness and hurt that is tearing our country apart. He did not pray nor did he read from the Bible but instead waved it in the air for the cameras.
The Rev. Gini Gerbasi, an Episcopal pastor who witnessed this misdeed, described Trump’s actions as a “sacrilege” of Holy Ground. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington said she was “outraged” by Trump’s treatment of the peaceful protestors and his use of the church as a back-drop for a photo-op.
Videos of White House security actions are easily found and I encourage you to find them and see for yourself.
These armed forces were under the direction of Attorney General William Barr, who acknowledged giving the orders to forcefully engage American citizens.
Firing on a peacefully assembled group is another example of the Trump administration’s disregard for the rule of law.
Morally, his actions are reprehensible. Whether Trump is guilty of the sin of sacrilege or blasphemy is best left up to religious leaders.
One thing is for certain: Trump’s words and actions are the complete opposite of the Gospels of Jesus Christ. And his leadership is more consistent with an autocratic dictator than an American president.
Linda Gunshefski
Walla Walla