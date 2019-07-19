The U-B Editorial Board’s December 2018 statement that Washington state’s 529 plans, including its new do-it-yourself plan, DreamAhead, are worth checking out.
Let me save you the trouble: Check elsewhere.
The state’s original 529 plan, GET, had to be closed to new investors, revamped, and then re-opened years later after leadership missteps left the solvency of the plan in serious doubt. Any current investment into either plan must now be done only if there’s confidence that those in charge have learned from these mistakes. I will confidently say there’s no indication of lessons learned.
It’s as simple as seeing what’s on the menu.
To be more precise, the proof is in the investment portfolio and fee structure offered within DreamAhead. As a portfolio manager and as a lifelong Washingtonian, I am frustrated to see redundant investments on the menu, but deeply disappointed to see unnecessarily high maintenance fees to pay for what is ultimately bad advice from the plan’s investment advisor, Lockwood Advisors, Inc.
The investment advisor on the plan would have you believe it is diversifying its exposure to various index fund issuers. But this is a phony copout — protecting against plain vanilla index funds failing is like paying an insurance policy for the off-chance that gravity stops working. Pretty silly.
The truth is that stuffing more choices and more mutual funds within DreamAhead’s investment options leads to the false perception of sophistication, and, thus, a higher fee will, in their eyes, be justified. It’s a charade worth seven figures per year for the vendors hired by the plan.
Investors considering a college savings plan are making very important decisions that will greatly affect their future, or the future of loved ones. What these beneficiaries need is simplicity and low costs. And what they deserve above all is a plan they can trust. Washington state has still not put the right adults in the room, and therefore its 529 plans should not be trusted.
Tyler Linsten
Tukwila