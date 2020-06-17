I have read the comments regarding Walla Walla police Officer Nat Small’s tattoo and am saddened by the rush to judge.
We have known Nat and his family for many years and I can tell you there is no racism anywhere in him or his family.
Nat is a hero and needs to be treated as such. To judge him and Cheif Scott Bieber by a tattoo is below my ability to comprehend. That is like saying that all blond hair, blue-eyed people are of the Aryan race and are here to destroy all Jewish people.
Is your next attack on people in the public service going to be against these people? Why don’t you get to know Nat and Chief Bieber instead of making assumptions about them?
I have been told many times that an assumption is the lowest form of intelligence there is, and I really believe that, especially after reading the assumptions made about two very fine individuals. I am sure that Chief Bieber would welcome the chance for people to meet both him and Nat and would set a time to come in and do just that.
Get to know both of them. Quit hiding behind your computer and step out and do your due diligence instead of making more assumptions. It is time to quit judging the book by the cover.
Allen Litzenberger
Walla Walla