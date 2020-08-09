This is in regard to the selfish cowards in Milton-Freewater who think they are too special to wear facial coverings that will protect their families and the elderly and vulnerable strangers they never will meet but will kill anyway.
I hope they never have to depend on the courage and decency of strangers to help their lost child to get home, bring their injured dog to their door, call the fire department when their house is burning and no one is home, or slam on the brakes to miss them when they are texting and driving and blow off a stop sign.
Shame on them. Shame on the selfishness they are modeling for their children and grandchildren.
And no matter how cowardly and stupidly they behave, I will still slam on the brakes to avoid hitting them, if I can.
And to the gutless merchants who refuse to enforce the mask requirement: Why are they threatening the health of the community?
Our tiny town is getting tinier, and unless they do their part to protect patrons, they won’t have enough of them left to stay in business. Their customers will wear masks if they insist. The selfish cowards are too selfish to drive somewhere else to shop.
My late father, the most courageous man I have ever known and a decorated veteran, said of his World War II service: “Everybody looked out for everybody else. Otherwise we would have lost.”
Can’t people do just that much for themselves and their families, if not for your neighbors and your community? The life you save may be your own.
This isn’t about rights. Your rights end where mine begin. That stop sign? The traffic light and lane dividers? We routinely follow rules and new restrictions on our liberty in order to participate in other civic benefits.
Wearing a mask in public places is much less restrictive than wearing a seat belt for your own protection. So don’t try to pretend that your extra special rights are in jeopardy when they aren’t.
Tell you what: I’ll wear a mask anyway. I couldn’t bear the thought of knowingly risking you or your child’s health.
Kittee Custer
Milton-Freewater