Cathy McMorris Rogers claims she represents us, and often likes to say she is “so proud to represent the people of eastern Washington.”
I have often wondered just who she thinks we are!
Perhaps her voting record would reflect the answer.
March 10, 2021 bill: Should anti-violence grants under the Violence Against Women Act be re-authorized? Voted NAY.
March 11,2021 bill: American Recovery COVID-19 Relief Act? Voted NAY.
March 11, 2012 bill: Should “dreamers” have a path to permanent resident status and citizenship? Voted NAY.
March 19, 2021 bill: Prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts to Medicare as part of the American Rescue Plan. Voted NAY.
Oh yes, she has shown some positive support!
March 19, 2021 bill: Should the House of Representatives condemn the military coup in Myanmar? Voted YEA.
Does she represent us in eastern Washington? Does she represent you?
Does she represent me? I think not!
Elizabeth Dwonch
Walla Walla