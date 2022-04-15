After reading the Sunday paper on April 10, 2022, I couldn't help but laugh.
I'm not sure how much scientific studies, butterfly watching, recreation, photography, natural history, fishing and exercise are happening along this stretch of U.S. Highway 730.
I could see maybe lowering the speed limit to 55 mph, which is what it is from the Oregon border to the Umatilla/Hermiston area, and improving the pullouts and maybe some additional signage to advise drivers to use caution when approaching these areas.
I drove this highway for four years every day, back and forth to work in Hermiston, and the amount of travelers and trucks that use this highway is huge, and time is money for the truck drivers.
As for the yacht club entrance, it looks like there's enough room to build a entry and exit lane.
If we want to give our county commissioners something to chew on, let them tackle the recycling problems.
Work on making sure our water resources are not exhausted in an effort to allow more home building and other construction that draw on this resource. While the building adds to our tax base, it doesn't put water back into our aquifer.
Jim Western,
Walla Walla