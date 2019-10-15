In past letters to the editor, I have wondered where the president is taking us.
In the past two weeks, he has made it pretty clear. He has used the power of the office to extort a foreign head of state for political advantage. He has, against Congress’ directions, betrayed the Kurds, our faithful allies in the war against ISIS, leaving them vulnerable to genocide for no apparent reason. He defies constitutionally mandated oversight by Congress over the administration.
The list is too long for a letter; to summarize it: The president is acting more like a king or a dictator than a president of a representative democratic republic.
The question is, how long will elected officials continue to support the president’s lawlessness? I believe the answer lies in the electorate. Congressional representatives will only act when the public demands corrective action.
First, we, the electorate, need to know we are in danger and what actions are threatening our systems of governance. We need to understand the cumulative effect of all those actions.
Finally, we need to understand the changes which will occur if those actions do not stop and efforts are not undertaken to reverse the damage already done. Many Americans are not aware of the danger we face because of mass media complicity and errors of omission in covering the President starting with his election campaign through to today.
In the 1980s, there were over 50 companies that controlled 90% of mass media and news rooms were staffed with journalists who understood the ethical standards of their craft. Today, however, only six companies control 90% of the mass media in the nation and the ranks of professional journalists have been thinned dramatically as alternative sources of “news” have proliferated.
The best people can do today is to reject mass media outlets and turn to newspapers from as wide a spectrum as possible because they still offer the greatest diversity of viewpoints. Local newspapers are a “must.” Newspapers are on the internet from around the world, in most cases free or at a modest cost. We here in Walla Walla also have the Meaningful Movies Project that provides documentary film coupled with community conversations to deepen understanding of important topics.
This Saturday at 6 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, a documentary on the evolution of mass media since the 1970s will be shown. There is no charge, donations are welcome, and free popcorn will be offered.
Rodger Stevens
College Place