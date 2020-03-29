Though a slow learner I know a bit of truth after living to 96. “A man does not live by bread alone.”
Living according to one's latest appetites is not wise. We must know more about what’s coming to maintain a single focus or life will be cut short by willful ignorance. Frank Buchman said, "We have reached the point where man must learn to solve his problems or be destroyed by them."
As humanity we have been in crises before but does it seem that COVID-19 may be mankind's last wake-up call for a globally minded world that does not remember its spiritual legacy of God's mercy and grace? Has our permissive affluence led us to moral obesity while we live a lie?
Never before in world history has humanity had more archaeological evidence to know the truth about our origins. Our weakest link is forgetfulness.
Obviously our world is less Christian today because we have forgotten God. It’s only a matter of time for America and the Christian West to pay the price for failing to stand four-square and united in the ideology, “In God We Trust” — the only ideology of all ideas — or isms that has eternal meaning coupled with a reality that functions in a working manner.
I did not reach this realization through university or human intellect. I know this by observing the effects of two world wars and God only knows how many military conflicts of global consequence. No lasting solutions are in sight.
The problem is with human nature’s general refusal to change. Our fallen nature is to blame, hate, fear, greed, grab and complain. All of which remains the same in mankind.
A new type of human must learn to daily listen, remember, and obey the Voice of the Absolute of our Savior’s commands or we will destroy ourselves and the life we have known.
I was privileged to view a documentary March 14 at Waitsburg’s Plaza Theater. It was about the Exodus and Moses; a wonderful critique of how, why, and what happened in the 15th century B.C.
It presented a boost in my learning curve reminding me of what matters. It was offered to the public for the price of a donation. It’s worth being awakened to the lies of materialism — the very first lie being to Eve, "...did God really say that?"
Next in this documentary series at Waitsburg’s Plaza Theater in is "The Moses Controversy." Check Facebook, "The Plaza Theater" for updates.
Philip Monfort
Waitsburg