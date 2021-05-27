The United States is suffering from an ever-worsening plague. An extreme example occurred recently at Sharpstein Elementary School.
Three buses were unloading children on Howard Street. From the southern bus, exhaust full of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and incompletely burned hydrocarbons was belching into the lungs of children exiting the middle bus. When the driver was politely asked to consider turning off his engine while parked, he said “no” and closed his window. Near the bus were more than 100 children, teachers and flaggers.
The chief reason nowadays for increased idling time is cell phones. This is difficult to understand during delightful fall and spring weather. One alternative during summer and winter would be to go inside for conversations.
The use of drive-ins for banking, restaurants, etc. has understandingly surged because of the coronavirus, but should the vehicle idle as the drive-in line slowly advances? No! Idling for 10 seconds wastes more gas than restarting the engine.
The U.S. has a goal of reducing our carbon footprint by at least 50% before 2030. Global climate change and accompanying ocean acidification and sea-level rise are a catastrophe. We must all do our part to reduce fossil fuel use. Please stop vehicle idling.
Robert J. Carson
Walla Walla