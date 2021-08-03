Fear mongering dripped from a letter to the editor on July 27 while endorsing James Stovall and Zana Carver for school board positions.
The writer does not give any specific citations with his wild accusations that indoctrination of age-inappropriate sexual curricula, critical race theory and The 1619 Project are being taught to our children.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction website outlines what is actually being taught in all subjects.
CRT is only taught as a subject in universities. A little investigation of CRT and you will learn it is about teaching history, not the white-washed history many of us learned.
New York Times correspondent Nikole Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in The 1619 Project paper she published about Blacks and the ideal of America. It has started a conversation that has long been ignored. Our laws and norms are ingrained with racial inequities for all people of color.
It’s time to stop listening to second-hand stories and getting information from social media. Stop being fearful and become informed. Our children deserve better than voting out of fear and because of empty platitudes. Do your homework and you will find experience counts, vote for Terri Trick.
Debbie Kelley
College Place