Before you pull that lever in November, please do your homework based on facts, substance, and reality. To do otherwise, and treat your vote as a high school personality contest, is not only irresponsible, it is foolhardy.
This election is without a shadow of a doubt the most critical election in decades for the preservation of our culture, freedom and sovereignty. It will determine the country’s future destiny for better or worse.
There are those who will succumb to temptation for unrealistic freebees from a government that is already faced with runaway debit approaching $17 trillion. We are now seeing demands to spend trillions more to try and mitigate the economic damage done by this unpredictable coronavirus that has put the entire world’s economy into very precarious position.
We haven’t yet come close to seeing the damage it has done to the many businesses destined never to sustain a recovery from this cataclysmic economic disaster. There is a false sense of security promulgated by the government pumping trillions into stimulus packages that may only be a short-term fix without a long-term solution to an economy and businesses that sadly are very possibly beyond saving.
We can continue to involve ourselves in a mental exercise in self-deception but unfortunately this is the reality of the state of the union, and you can believe it or not.
When the smoke clears sometime next year, evidence of the results of a colossal economic train wreak will become evident begging the question: where do we go from here? The answer is abundantly clear. The country will need leadership offering more than empty promises that in no way can be kept, along with lip service full of outright lies and a cockamamie unrealistic left wing bent. This totally Anti-American move to dismantle the Country can only lead to Venezuela type socialism as opposed to a Swedish form of government.
This in turn will be followed by the ultimate result of becoming a communist country providing for a tyrannical run group of dictators. The “divide and conquer” tactic has been used for years throughout the world, and today we are seeing it used with the playing of the “race card.”
This of course is the unmitigated tactic from the Marxist Rules for Radicals play book. If we are to survive as a democracy, along with the ability to build back the economy and restore respect for “law and order,” we will sorely need someone with real hands-on, private sector experience, as opposed to a politically manipulated Washington, D.C., insider.
Daryl Schreiner
College Place