The “virus” as COVID-19 is being called, is teaching us all a lesson or two. I realize that each of us, as well as businesses, homes, schools, etc. have a learning curve. How do we continue to function and how do we support the two-week lockdown?
In our family, we have many different jobs. We have all been effected from the shut down in different ways. We have experienced loss of jobs, “essential” jobs, moved to part time work and working from home.
Our daughter was student teaching at the first school to shut down in Washington state State do to the virus. It has been a very difficult time.
Gov. Jay Inslee did not make the decision impulsively in regards to the mandatory shut down. As I have read and reviewed his March 23 order I don’t see one listing that para pros, who work for school districts, are “essential” workforce.
However, our own school district has deemed them “essential.” It is handing out homework packets, doing on site errands for the certified teaching staff members (who have stayed home), helping with the lunches and basically babysitting for people who are still working.
In addition, the nutritional staff members are now ordered to work through spring break.
Now, I am sure that people will think that I am taking this out of context and over exaggerating. Some may even think that I have a life of ease and have no idea what it is like to struggle or wonder what to do with my children when I have had to work. If that is the case, pull your head out of the sand — a spade is a spade is a spade.
Do these para pros and nutritional staff get extra hazard pay? Do they get any choice in regards to being forced to defy the proclamation from the governor? No! They are told they are “essential” work force and are not given an option by our district office.
Again, this is a decision by our own district to tell these employees to continue to work, exposing themselves on a daily basis during the two-week lockdown.
I do not feel there is an easy answer. I understand there needs to be someone to watch the children of the “essential workforce.”
However, forcing “the low man on the totem pole” is a cheap shot.
Lura Hafen
Walla Walla