The continuous absurd comments from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have me wondering why anyone with any common sense listens to her. What is the Democrat leadership thinking?
It reminds me of the fable: “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Seems like no one within the party wants to say anything negative about her. Are they afraid they’d be thrown in the dungeon?
For months and months, the U.S. Border Patrol has been asking Congress for funds to handle all the people entering the country. The Border Patrol agency and the Republican administration have been calling it a crisis situation, but we all know what the Democrats said — “It’s a Trump manufactured crisis”.
What is the Democrat-controlled House’s response to the request for additional funding to support and care for the people who are being detained? Not one dollar.
I believe we all heard from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about this Trump “manufactured” crisis. Multiple Congress people, the biased media outlets: CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, as well as local papers ran with the story line. Sens. Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Rep, Ocasio-Cortez repeatedly quoted the manufactured crisis story line and tried to one up each other wilder stories.
Now, all of a sudden, the rallying cry from the Democrats and the biased media is that there is a crisis situation at the border. “Mothers and children are being separated, people are drinking from toilets” according to Ocasio-Cortez; and it’s all the fault of the Trump administration and Border Patrol.
Have the Democrats ever presented a budget to include more funding for the Border Patrol agency and facilities? Nope, not one dollar. If they think it’s a crisis now, where is the funding?
Seems as though the Democrats forgot (or just don’t want people to remember) is that Obama’s administration was also for stricter border control and separating families. Was funding provided by Congress then? Nope. Has Congress done anything to alleviate the border situation? Nope. All those in Congress want to do is blame the current administration, even though it’s Congress that must approve funding.
All we hear now from the Democrat candidates is how they know how to fix everything. Well, as in the case of Joe Biden, Pelosi and Sanders, each with dozens of years in Congress, why didn’t they do something during their long careers of getting fat and rich? Hmm, must not have been any benefit?
It’s way past time for the do-nothing Congress to get something accomplished to help people, other than start more and more “investigations” and committee interrogations.
R.S. Ellard
Walla Walla