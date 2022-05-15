Do liberal Democrats live in a perpetual state of denial and delusion about Biden?
Biden's presidency has been a series of disasters, which the mainstream media, including the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, ignores. Many believe that the mainstream media is a propaganda organ/puppet for the Democratic Party.
Biden surrendered in Afghanistan and left billions of dollars of military equipment behind along with hundreds of American and Afghan allies.
Millions of illegal immigrants have flooded into the U.S. across what had been secure borders under Trump.
Crime, murder, looting and the killing of police officers are unprecedented since Biden took office.
"Soft on crime" Democrats, who view criminals as "victims," according to Fox News, blame the NRA for crime and demand that honest people be disarmed!
The economy is in the toilet, and inflation is at a 40-year high.
Democrats demand that Critical Race Theory, which many believe is warmed-over communism, be taught in our schools.
Amazingly, NBC's Chuck Todd says, "Biden is no longer seen as competent and effective" while columnist/historian Victor Hanson writes, "Biden knows that he inherited a stable, prosperous America and has nearly ruined it."
When is the light going to come on for you liberal Democrats?
Curt Stone,
Walla Walla