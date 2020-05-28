I want to acknowledge Larry Lamb for coordinating the Dixie Cemetery clean up on May 16. He called friends and family to mow and especially weed eat around all the headstones.
My husband Darrell mows the cemetery about three times a year but can’t weed eat around the headstones. When Darrell and I went to put the American flags on the 30 veteran’s graves the cemetery looked so nice.
The veterans' service range from Civil War to present. I wanted Larry and his crew to know that their work is very much appreciated.
Judy Benzel
Secretary/Treasurer
Dixie Cemetery Association