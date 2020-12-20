In dissent for all Union-Bulletin’s unfiltered opinionated editorials blindly accepting federal hogwash on Snake River operations without any investigative journalism, aided by their poster-children John McKern’s and Gene Spangrude’s twisting old data and truth, I fact check:
Everyone, please support necessary dam breaching actions that are coming.
Please dialogue with every elected official for President-elect Biden to executive order Sen. Tom Udall’s (D-NM) 372 Resolution for conservation protection of 30% of U.S. lands and ocean/waters by 2030, thus ensuring critical connectivity of our natural arteries and veins for sustaining all our rightful common goods by demanding that breaching Snake River dams/reservoirs as emergency action for salmon recovery.
The federal fraud, as strategized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under puppet-master pseudo-agency Bonneville Power Administration policy honks, has run its course throughout my 28 years as Walla Walla District FishBio/Subject Matter Expert on Snake/Columbia river salmon life-stage passage survival band-aiding for their increasing risk to extinction versus recovery.
My old standard scientific-principled work and collaborations as lead compiling the 2002 Environmental Impact Statement and Biological Opinion on Snake River salmon passage survival along Department of Energy “contractors” at Battelle, Universities, independents, NOAA, and the Independent Scientific Advisory Board, and states/tribes modelers recommended the draft EIS and NOAA’s BiOp’s necessary start to process breaching Alt4 since every other adaptive management “experimenting” had failed or was failing: Technology and hatchery mitigation was incapable toward “saving” salmon and their ecosystems away from extirpation.
Only true and full “normative” hydraulic restorative free-flowing mainstem geomorphology over and under 140 miles of re-created spawning, rearing and cooling-water habitats for wild genotypes and phenotypes for which they evolved, via dam breaching and reservoir evacuation, would suffice.
Retiring in 2018 due more to disgust of being rabbit-holed in yet another EIS and BiOp (my 5th with five litigations, and now the sixth, seventh and eighth in the making) with another goround for water quality compliance (18 years of blatant disrespectful, disresponsibleand unlawful ignorances) for non-repair under same puppets dangling from BPA coffers’ hush-ordering schemes towards near all who dare speak in questioning the strategic extinction spiraling, led me to refuse any more professional collateral-damage stylized abuse.
They know honest scientists’ voices that justify the bold actions sought for repair of the rivers and ocean plumes necessary to recover salmon smolt-to-adult (SAR 4-6%) survivals beyond delisting and recovery.
Chris Pinney
Walla Walla