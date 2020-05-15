Perhaps the governor could clear up a question regarding apparent discrepancies in requirements for businesses. Some businesses which may be allowed to open in Phase 2 will be required to collect names and contact information from patrons, and keep that information for 30 days.
Were “essential” businesses that were allowed to stay open (Home Depot, Walmart, pot shops, etc.) required to gather names and contact information from their patrons? Will they be now? If not, why not if the goal is tracking?
While there is no envy for the position the governor is currently in due to COVID-19, it is interesting that he disbanded a bipartisan advisory group in favor of three groups made up of major donors and like-thinkers.
It seems likely the latter may be more inclined to agree rather than challenge the governor. History has shown that generally results in better decisions.
A major disadvantage of his recent actions is the Legislature, which is responsible for budget corrections, now has no input/involvement in his decisions regarding reopening. Considering the loss of billions of dollars of revenue due to business closures, major budget corrections will be required.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg