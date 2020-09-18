Some readers’ letters printed in the Union-Bulletin spread what is proven to be false information. If a lie is repeated often enough it can become accepted as a surreal type of truth, and that can be very dangerous, particularly in times of so much conspiratorial misinformation. For example, a letter published on Sept. 15 trumpeted, among other claims, the proven falsehood that Barack Obama began the monstrous practice of separating migrant children from their parents at the southern border, placing them in cages, and that it was Donald J. Trump who ended that practice. Fact-check result: Pants on fire lie!
The U-B’s policy states all letters submitted will be published unless they are defamatory. That being the case, it follows you should assume greater responsibility for what you print and point out that blatantly false information contained in a letter is just that — blatantly false. To disseminate untrue facts (oxymoron conceded) does a disservice to your readers and the community. The excruciatingly small font disclaimer at the bottom of the editorial page that letters printed do not necessarily reflect the view of the U-B is anemic, and likely is not noticed by many readers.
Please consider appending a disclaimer to letters that contain disproven information. A soft approach such as, “Certain information in the above/following letter is not confirmed by this newspaper as factual” would be a non-confrontational way of fact-checking.
Steve Wilen
Walla Walla