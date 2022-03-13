Trump deserves credit for the accelerated development of COVID-19 vaccines. But apparently, the death rate is much higher in red states and counties, among the unvaccinated, than it is in the blues. Why don’t more republicans get vaccinated? Could be a death wish.
Every week another prominent republican comes forth to expose and belittle Donald Trump and Trumpism. The latest is William Barr. Among others would be Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, former governor of Massachusetts and presently senator from Utah, Mitt Romney. Not to mention the irrepressible Liz Cheney of Wyoming, or, in his timid white fished mealy-mouthed manner, former VP Mike Pence.
Locally we have to thank Representative Dan Newhouse of the 4th district for his vote to impeach.
Rebecca Solnit, always an astute observer, remarks in a recent Guardian post, that Americans identifying as republicans consist of 24% of the population. If 70% of republicans are still backing Trump, this amounts to less than 17% of the general population. A force to be pitied perhaps and dealt with but not feared.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla