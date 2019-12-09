The article "Climate change simulations are mostly accurate" (WWUB 12/5/19) contains the following quote: "Even without knowing what the current level of greenhouse gas concentration would be, the climate models predicted the evolution of global temperature quite well."
Read that statement again, and think very carefully about the implications. If you give the computer the wrong number for CO2 and it still predicts the correct temperature, it can only mean that the temperature does not depend on the CO2.
The headline for that article should have been: "Computer models confirm: climate change not man-made."
Jim Thorn
Dayton