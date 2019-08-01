What I find most irritating about the Bachtold/Hayden homes debacle is the way that it has cut into our sense of community and belonging.
Walla Walla City Council members now can only act as a quasi-judicial board. Lawyers on both sides seem to want certain councilors disqualified. It is taking time away from our Development Department.
Hayden homes are priced out of the range that people who live here need so the issue seems to be about providing investment opportunities for those who do not live here. There is already tremendous pressure on City Council members. After all the work outlining the housing needs of this community this is a time consuming and divisive matter.
The political question is always “who benefits?” It is certainly not the city of Walla Walla as a whole.
Dorothy Knudson
Walla Walla