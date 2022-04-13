A U-B headline April 6 stating "Public health should be equal health" is self evident. How are we doing here in Walla Walla?
County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry doesn't believe the county has a problem with equal health.
However, the county's vaccine coordinator and disease investigator, Frank Sutton — well educated and up-to-date in "woke" philosophy, which is leftist political ideology centered on social justice — begs to differ.
Mr. Sutton expounds on the now-popular discussion of the day. He is on track with identifying what is "wrong" with our nation and our community. You were a good student, Mr. Sutton, and I expect you shall have an impact as you continue to strengthen your education on this subject.
It is always risky to point out the fallacy of statements such as in this article, as those who speak like Mr. Sutton can always defend themselves by using the powerful words, "You are a racist." Well, I don't buy it.
We have a fine community here that bends over backwards to help all find proper medical care and other help regardless of one's "color."
We will never be perfect for all, but we do very well here in Walla Walla.
Jerry Davis,
Walla Walla