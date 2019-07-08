Excuse me: Did I read correctly? (“State adds fee for Wash. wineries,” U-B July 2.)
The Washington Department of Ecology wants to add a fee to wineries for possible future groundwater pollution and then not use the fees for clean up of said pollution. What did I miss?
And why does this sound like government casting about for means to fund something that has nothing to do with the possible problem?
I’d have no problem if Ecology were to actually stockpile money to alleviate future pollution, even if I had to pay a little more for our excellent wines. But to have it siphoned off? C’mon, people — how dumb do you think we are?
Marilyn McCann
College Place