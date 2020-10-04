I’d like to comment on a letter in your Sept. 6 Our Readers’ Opinions section titled “Look to Denmark for successful socialism.”
The writer contends that socialism in Denmark has worked really well for its people whereas “corporate socialism” in the USA has only served to line the pockets of the greedy corporate capitalists and the Pentagon, which he terms “one of our largest and most expensive socialist organizations.”
As I’ve always understood the definition of socialism, it means a political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the government.
As my friends on the left like to say, this is how it has always worked in “successful” socialist countries such as Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea.
But, sorry to dissuade, Denmark is not a socialist country. Socialism entails a centrally planned economy with a nationalized means of production.
Although Denmark, like the United States, has high income taxes and provides generous social programs, it remains prosperous because of its free-market economy.
According to the Heritage Foundation, Denmark ranks as the 10th most economically free country in its Index of Economic Freedom, which cites free-market policies and regulatory efficiency as reasons for its high standard of living.
Sweden is ranked 15th and Norway 23rd, both with similar descriptions of thriving private sectors and open markets.
These three countries are clearly not operating under centrally planned economies, or their economic freedom scores would be significantly lower. The success of these countries is clearly based on a capitalist foundation, and it predates the expansion of their social programs. Sweden, for example, became a wealthy country in the mid-20th century under a capitalist system with low tax rates.
Repressive social programs and confiscatory high tax rates were not implemented in Denmark until the 1970s, which caused its economy to significantly underperform and unemployment to rise.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla