Democrats threaten longtime pillars of democracy Larry Wright, Walla Walla Dec 31, 2021

Democrats want to:Abolish 233-year-old Electoral College.Abolish 180-year-old filibuster.Pack the 150-year-old Supreme CourtAnd they say the GOP is a threat to democracy?Larry Wright,Walla Walla