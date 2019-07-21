I am writing this letter in response to R.S. Ellard’s letter published on July 10. I recognize the right to speak out about an issue of concern, but the letter is riddled with inaccuracies and incongruities.
Ellard is troubled by the “crisis” at the border, yet inconsistent in addressing it. By asking, “If [Democrats] think it’s a crisis now, where is the funding?”, the author actually conflates two distinct issues: Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are speaking out against conditions found in migrant detention facilities, while Republicans are focusing on the supposed influx of migrants crossing the border.
Not only are these not the same, only the former is a real crisis. The Department of Homeland Security itself agrees, releasing a report in June documenting overcrowding and a failure to meet the Customs & Border Protection’s own health standards for both adults and children. Just recently, it came out that 700 children were being detained in a facility built for 104 or 106 adults, with many lacking proper hygiene or adequate bedding. These children are traumatized, some are critically ill, and some have already died.
Furthermore, it is undeniable that under President Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy, there has been a dramatic increase in children being taken away from their parents and stuffed into concentration camps. Even former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen has alluded to the fact.
Meanwhile, little indicates an actual crisis when it comes to border crossings. There has been a spike in apprehensions of Central American families and unaccompanied minors over the last few years, but many migrants have been turning themselves over to Border Patrol agents to request asylum after fleeing violent conditions and climate-change related hardships.
In general, border apprehensions remain at around their lowest level in four decades.
The crisis, then, lies in the way the government has responded to their arrival. There is no reason to believe that increasing funding for CBP would help. With its $14.9 billion budget, the agency could largely afford to focus more resources on providing adequate conditions instead of detaining as many people as possible, which got us into this manufactured crisis in the first place and is costing taxpayers billions.
Why should Democrats finance a crisis-making machine that is responding to a non-crisis? Why should they trust an agency that repeatedly violated basic human rights? And perhaps most importantly, why are we not all more outraged by what is happening to innocent people at the border?
Yann Dardonville
Walla Walla