Several letters to the editor printed in the U-B describe Democrats in very scary terms!
Perhaps it’s time to explain what Democrats really believe. Here are some of the values and beliefs that prompt me to identify with the Democratic Party.
We believe in treating all human beings with dignity. We value an economy that works for all Americans, not just the wealthy and largest corporations.
We insist that our tax dollars be wisely spent, and that high income individuals and businesses pay their fair share. We demand free and fair elections for all voting age citizens.
We support government policies that safeguard the air we breathe and water we drink. We want to modernize our military and stay one step ahead of Russia and China.
We support improvements in veteran’s health care and their access to economic opportunity. We believe in creating high paying clean energy and infrastructure jobs.
We will fight for high-quality public education for all children. We especially respect scientists, teachers and all those in government service. We support any effort to increase the number of Americans with affordable health care, including Medicare and Medicaid.
We recommend small annual increases in the payroll tax, to maintain the future viability of the Social Security system. We respect every woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
We insist our elected representatives listen to and support “we the people,” and hope they resist pressure from corporate special interests. We demand the truth from every elected official, and believe the Constitution demands accountability for abuse of power.
We will support leaders with wisdom, judgment and prudence. We want the United States to be the world’s moral leader, not only the most powerful.
Our government programs and policies should be about bringing everybody up, not only the connected and powerful. We can and must work together to find and defend our common values.
Now was that so scary?
Remember, we Democrats are your neighbors, co-workers, friends and probably members of your own family! (Full disclosure: Some of the terminology I’ve used is from Democratic presidential candidates’ websites, they are more eloquent than I am.)
Diane Alexander
Walla Walla