I watched most of the DNC and RNC conventions. I watched the Democrats on CNN. CNN covered the speeches very well with few interruptions by commentators. I started to watch the Republicans on CNN until they talked over the speakers with fact checking. I wanted to hear the speakers, so I switched over to C-SPAN.
It was interesting that CNN fact checked the Republicans but were not as focused on the
Democrats even though the Democratic speeches were full of lies and half-truths.
One half-truth featured the parents of children that were killed by gun fire. That is a heart-felt tragedy. But they did not bother to mention that most of these children were killed in out-of-control cities run by Democrats.
One of the lies that was repeated over and over was that President Trump is a racist. In the Republican convention there were several Black speakers who grew up with racism, know what racism is and know President Trump personally. They stated unequivocally that President Trump is not a racist.
Would a racist have policies that produce the lowest unemployment that Blacks, Latinos and Asians have seen for generations? Would a racist president be endorsed by the head of the Navajo Nation?
These are only two of the most blatant lies of the Democrats. To list all of them would take much more than 400 words.
The riots, looting, arson and physical threats in the Democratic-controlled cities was not mentioned once in the DNC. I guess they were afraid of offending their most ardent supporters.
But when President Trump’s poll numbers started to rise Joe Biden came out with a half-hearted condemnation of the destruction. Now he blames President Trump.
The dark, negative Democratic National Convention featured Hollywood actors. The positive Republican National Convention featured real people with real stories.
One of the amusing things is that the DNC, which is favored by so many actors and accomplished film producers, was an amateurish production while the RNC was smoothly produced.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla