Abraham Lincoln said America’s greatest threat wasn’t enemies from abroad, but suicide from within. He warned of would-be political leaders whose ambitions and egos wouldn’t be satisfied continuing in the course of the great American experiment in self-government.
His warning aptly describes today’s democratic socialists who view elected office not through the lens of limited delegated authority, but as license to reinvent society in their own image.
These people recognize no constitutional limitations on the power they crave. Their spectacular socialist new deals would fundamentally alter American governance and economic life.
They’re a generation with no emotional or philosophical attachment to longstanding American values, beliefs, freedoms, or half the electorate, and they’ll do anything to neutralize these obstacles to their agenda — creating new states, eliminating the Electoral College, reconstituting the Supreme Court, opening borders, lowering voting age, and of course indoctrinating new generations of young socialists.
They’ll do this while crying incessantly how Trump and supporters are dividing America, endangering democracy and ignoring the constitution.
The arrogance and hypocrisy is unprecedented.
America’s founders believed preserving liberty was the essence of good government.
But these socialists see liberty as a dangerous condition synonymous with greed, inequality and racism. They believe government was ordained, not to protect liberty, but to manage the lives of its subjects toward acceptable (PC) outcomes.
They share the twin socialist delusions that a people who can’t be trusted governing their own lives can somehow be trusted governing the lives of others, and that through good intentions, their centralized programming will somehow not end in corruption, bureaucracy, waste and economic collapse.
Democratic socialism is driven by elitism, entitlement, emotionalism, the rejection of individual responsibility, and a spirit of profound ingratitude. It offers young revolutionaries a vehicle for overthrowing the existing moral and political order and a pathway to atonement for the induced guilt of being born American.
Because it recognizes no power or authority higher than itself, democratic socialism presumes responsibility for ending human suffering, saving the world, righting every historical wrong, and implementing universal (pc) values for judging good, evil and the hearts of men. Filling God’s shoes is a big responsibility and their quest for ‘social justice’ will have no end.
Democratic socialism, and the progressive culture behind it, is the death of the great experiment and a mockery of the generations who’ve fought, died, labored, immigrated and dreamed for the cause of liberty.
Lorne Blackman
Walla Walla