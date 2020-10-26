I’m writing to comment on two letters to the editor that appeared in your Oct. 22 edition and to commend the authors of both letters. I, like the authors of those letters, am extremely dismayed by the degree to which our Democratic Party has moved to the political left.
Like Robert Jackson, I used to vote Democratic (e.g., Henry Jackson and Tom Foley) but my political affiliation has shifted to the right over the years as I too have watched as my former party has been drifting slowly to socialism.
Moreover, I’m completely disgusted with those left-wing jurisdictions that have tolerated anarchy and rioting (e.g., Seattle, New York and Portland) in the name of freedom of speech and the right of the people to peaceably to assemble.
Quoting the other letter writer (Dean Davis), “Do we continue on the road called Freedom and democracy, or will we let ourselves be misled, and begin to travel down a path called socialism, thereby opening the door to tyrannical communism?”
What? You say that the USA would never become a socialist country, let alone a commie pigsty! According to an article that appeared on the Fox News website (or, as my friends on the left like to call it, Faux News) Russian President Putin declared in an interview with the USSR’s Rossiya TV that it was from the Social Democratic environment that the Communist Party evolved.
And, according to the article, Putin went on to say that the shared values of the Soviet Communist Party and the U.S. Democratic Party could form the “ideological basis” of a U.S.-Russia relationship if Democratic nominee Joe Biden is elected.
While we as a country have the absolute obligation to protect and take care of those who cannot fend for themselves, most of the policies advanced by the political left today, if implemented and maintained, would bankrupt our country, lead to utter chaos and to its eventual collapse (e.g., Medicare for all including noncitizens, the Green New Deal, guaranteed income, open borders, etc.).
I generally vote for the candidate whose policies will do the most good for the most people and usually tend to discount character.
Though I find Trump an obnoxious, egomaniacal, narcissistic, braggart, and Biden an affable guy, I can’t bring myself to vote for ol’ Joe because, in my mind, Trump’s policies “trump” Joe’s. Oops, sorry for the figurative language. Vote your conscience.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla