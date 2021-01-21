Before the election, Dell Feller wrote, about the Democratic Party, “They hate the Bill of Rights and the Second Amendment. Our Founding Fathers knew that you can’t subjugate an armed populace. The far-left Democrat Party is not the moderate organization that I knew for most of my life. Many want socialism, globalism, and to put American citizens under international law with no borders for our country. They can’t do any of these things as long as we are armed and they know it. When all the guns have been banned, when all the words have been censored, when all the history has been erased, when all the freedom has been taken, only then will you discover why our right to bear arms was so high on the list of rights.”
Pete Diaz, formerly of Cuba, talked about Castro disarming the people making it impossible for Cubans to “beat an army of Russian-backed murderers with sticks and stones.”
Castro replaced the Cuban constitution by starting with “leftist propaganda in the universities.”
Sounds like Walla Walla!
Diaz said, “The things I witnessed in Cuba I see happening here in the United States today — leftist messaging on TV, constant brainwashing 24/7. The schools are teaching our kids to hate their own country, and the Democrats use racial division to instigate their agenda.”
He also wrote about the “atrocities of socialism.”
Speaking of subjugation, I’m persuaded that the socialist (Marxist?) Democratic Party will now double its efforts to disarm the people, especially after the tragedy at the U.S. Capitol.
Right now, the radical left Democratic Party is propagating the foul lie that those of us who treasure the Second Amendment, the Bill of Rights and our beloved nation are “enemies of the state.”
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton