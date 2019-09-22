Here are a few questions after the Democratic presidential debates.
Beto O’Rourke says, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” He suggested a government buy back or confiscation if needed. It is doubtful that all these guns are registered. He also suggested door to door confiscation; by force if necessary.
Does he think that the criminals are going to line up and turn their guns over? One has to wonder if this would be the first step to taking all guns. Punish all, for the sins of a few.
Medicare for all — get rid of all private insurance, or Medicare for all who want it. Bernie Sanders has been the only one to admit that your taxes would be raised to pay for this. But he adds, you would not be paying more than you already do; paying for insurance premiums, deductibles, and copays.
He estimates the average person pays $500 per month for insurance premiums. Just let that sink in — your taxes will go up a lot! Then how would it work with Medicare if you want, keep your insurance if you want? One would have to assume we will all be paying much higher taxes to pay for Medicare for those who want it.
Kamala Harris suggests that as a black student, if you had a black teacher, your chances of completing school goes up 13%; if you were lucky enough to have a black teacher for two grades, the percentage went up to 33% if I remember right. Is she suggesting bringing back segregation in our schools, that students should be taught by teachers of their ethnicity or race?
Lots of talk about the price of drugs in our country — that we pay more for our prescription drugs than other nations. Of course, we need to get big money out of our political system so we aren’t beholden to big companies. A Google search shows that more than half of Big Pharma political donations are to the Democratic Party. Why is that? Why are these donations accepted?
After “taxing the hell out of the rich,” when the rich cannot be taxed anymore, who will be taxed next? Do you really think the rich will stick around for this?
Like I said, so many questions unanswered.
Helen Ellard
Walla Walla