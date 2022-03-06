Saturday, the European Union agreed with the U.S., the U.K. and Canada to eject some of Russia’s banks from Swift which would essentially block payments for energy by them.
Europe gets 40% of its natural gas from Russia and its crude oil is a major source in the global oil marketplace. The U.S. currently gets about 924 million gallons of oil each month from Russia.
The U.S. Treasury also issued exemptions for agricultural exports such as grain along with medical and other humanitarian supplies. This current policy means that the blood of Ukrainian men, women and children is on our hands.
As it stands, exempting only some Russian banks does not disrupt the current flow of energy from Russia. An alternative approach would be to eject all Russian banks from Swift and unleash our ability to produce energy and fulfill both our needs and those of the Europeans.
We in the U.S and other democratic countries need to stand up and show some decisive action. China is watching, and we are currently even more dependent on them for much of what we consume. Do we want to give them a red light or a green light?
Nat Webb
Walla Walla