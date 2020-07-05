Defunding police is craziest idea ever
I’m writing to comment on the recent cries from our political left to defund the police. This is without question the craziest idea they’ve ever come up with.
Without our police, we’d be at the mercy of those who would do ourselves and our friends and family great harm. If someone is breaking into your house in the middle of the night, who yah gonna call? Ghost Busters? Good luck with that!
While I completely understand the outrage over the George Floyd incident, defunding the police is not the answer to the few incidents of police brutality we hear about from time to time, there will always be a few bad apples in every outfit, but that should not reflect poorly on the police profession as a whole.
I’m a retired lawyer and worked with the police on both sides of the aisle for over 50 years. When I began my career, I took court appointments and defended scores of accused felons including two charged with aggravated first-degree murder, an offense that then called for the death penalty. Additionally, I was city prosecutor for College Place from 1976 until retirement.
As a lawyer, I worked with the police from the Walla Walla P.D., the College Place P.D., the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol. I can say without any reservation whatsoever that the officers from these departments are the finest people I’ve ever worked with.
They were all scrupulously honest, hardworking, brave beyond belief and dedicated to protecting and serving the people of our community. They were trained to defuse the most volatile situations and risked life and limb on a regular basis.
Several years ago, I was awakened early one morning by someone banging on my front door. I grabbed my baseball bat and flung the door open. There on my front porch standing right in front of me was a young man with a pistol pointed straight at my stomach.
I slammed the door and called 911. Within minutes there was an officer at my door. I was never so glad to see a cop in my life.
The kid with the gun had run off when he saw the squad car coming and was never taken into custody. I hate to think what might have happened had the officer not arrived so quickly. God bless our police.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla