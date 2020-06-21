“Defund the police” — sounds extreme, right?
I have to hand it to whoever came up with that phrase. Brilliant marketing ploy, grabs attention, gets people invested emotionally, and either inspires a curiosity to dig a little deeper to understand or make up their own mind as to what those three words mean.
My own limited understanding, after spending some time and effort researching and listening; maybe the police are overtaxed responding to events involving mental health crises, domestic violence, drug dependence, homelessness and other economic inequalities.
What if our community invested more of our tax dollars in our programs to address those issues, and left the police to get back to their intended role of protecting the community they serve?
Would we need to fund the police at its current level? Buying armored tank SWAT vehicles? Really?
Karen Lougheed
College Place