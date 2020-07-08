Are we forgetting the bigger picture when judging Walla Walla Police officer Nat Small? He served in the Marine Corps, in combat, was wounded, and his friend paid the ultimate price, and died in his arms while serving to protect America.
Nat is now working for the Walla Walla Police Department, which again is serving the American public where he again could be injured or killed in performing his duties for the Walla Walla community.
I don’t think most of us really stop and think just how much our military and police give up for us. As average citizens we get up and go to work or school, come home to our families without even wondering if we will get home safe.
Think about their wives and husbands and their children who do worry about their safety every day and night while they are on duty, and justly so. Also, our military personnel are often away from their families for months and sometimes years.
Nat got that tattoo while in the Marine Corps, and both Nat and the Marine Corps did not realize what that tattoo symbolized at the time. It was later when the Marine Corps found out what it meant and rejected its use.
We all make mistakes for none of us are perfect. Let us remember that Nat sees it as a tribute to his fallen friend. I don’t think you can really understand this if you have not been in combat.
Over the years I have seen several men with the German swastika as a tattoo, or decals on their trucks, and some with flags. I don’t ever remember that there was much of an uproar, so why now?
Everyone I have talked with all say the same thing about Nat, that he is a great person, officer and family man. With his combat experience and his police training I think he’s the right man for the job.
Is all this commotion worth losing a good officer? Just ask yourself, if you need the police in the middle of the night, are you really going to worry about what kind of tattoo he has?
I think all this commotion is just people trying to divert our attention away from what is important, like keeping our police departments fully funded and retaining the men and women who are trained to protect us. Let us move on to the more important things.
David Richards
Walla Walla