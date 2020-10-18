Holocaust scholars took notice during the 2016 primaries when Donald Trump promised that, if elected, he would systematically deport Latinx immigrants.
Recently, when he told The Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” we were once again reminded of the 1930s in Germany where the führer sent his goons into the streets to beat up those protesting the rise of fascism in their country.
Long before the coronavirus, Donald Trump unleashed a pandemic of fear in Hispanic communities and a pandemic of hatred throughout the country. His policies that “Make America Hate Again” have emboldened extremists who predictively have taken to the streets to attack blacks, Hispanics, Jews, Muslims and LGBTQ persons.
Trump’s own FBI announced that hate crimes spiked 17 percent nationally in 2017, his first year in office and that the number of violent hate crimes reported in the United States in 2018 was the highest in 16 years. The same FBI study noted a 41 percent increase in hate crimes against Hispanic people between 2016 and 2018 and a 34 percent increase in hate crimes against transgendered persons from 2017-2018. In the city of Seattle, hate crimes nearly doubled from 2016-2017.
Donald Trump didn’t cause all the problems we are facing as a nation. They will be there in January no matter who gets elected. But there will simply be no chance of solving those problems with him in office. He has built walls and caused extreme divisions. We will have to build bridges and mend those divisions.
Lately, as he has been more and more losing his grip on reality, he called Sen. Kamala Harris “a communist” and “a monster.”
How could anyone want this man to be president for another four years? Clearly, in order to get our country back again, Trump must be defeated.
Among many other positive and hopeful things, a vote for the Biden/Harris ticket is a pledge to unify our country once again; it’s an outright condemnation of white supremacy in all its manifestations, and an unequivocal recognition that Black Lives Matter.
Pat Henry
Walla Walla