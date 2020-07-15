On the night of June 30 the Christopher Columbus monument on the Walla Walla Courthouse lawn was defaced. The vandalism followed threats of its destruction.
I commend the county for the rapid response in cleaning up the mess on the day following this defacing, an assault on the very foundation of peaceful and productive community.
I feel that it is vital to speak on behalf of the individuals who are listed on the pedestal of the Columbus statue, who in 1911 came together despite their cultural quarrels and limited resources, to honor their shared heritage, sacrifice, toil and economic viability in this place they came to call home.
My grandfather was one of those immigrants who arrived at the age of 12 with $16 in his pocket.
As the dedication demonstrates, these Italian immigrants felt that the journey made by Christopher Columbus was an epic event; finding comradery in his journey as they too had each made their own, to a new world, traveling the same ocean to a new life.
This attack on the monument is not about Christopher Columbus, but an assault on a symbol that collectively meant something to these immigrants. It is about leaving their homeland with nothing and who, through their labor, achieved ongoing success for themselves, their descendants, and the town and county of Walla Walla.
It is about their legacy and contribution, about hopes and dreams, vision and pride, and risk.
With the worldwide recognition that still exists today, this community is better because of their contribution. We should be grateful and never forget them.
If the defacers give their thoughts and energy to destruction, they will have nothing to offer the future. Let us not give them importance. Let them roll up their sleeves, embrace learning, and produce as this is how communities are built. Let us not give up our heritage to mindlessness, arrogance and hatred.
The Christopher Columbus monument gives us an idea of what was in the hearts of these brave and industrious men.
As for the destroyers, we have no idea what is in their hearts, but if this is any indication, we should not want their darkness to blight on the beauty of this legacy.
History is necessary, and there is no reason or excuse to erase it. Those who wish to bring their destructive behavior and culture to this peaceful community should find no place.
Mary (Guglielmelli) McCracken
Kalispell, Mont.