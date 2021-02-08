A recent Union-Bulletin editorial characterized Oregon’s drug decriminalization law as “theoretical.”
House Bill 1499 was introduced in the Washington state Legislature last week. The legislation seeks to decriminalize drug use, expand treatment access and shift responses to drug use from law enforcement to behavioral health.
Given that, I think it is important to examine the evidence for ending criminal penalties for people living with substance use disorder.
Decriminalization has been studied for decades, and outcomes for individuals and communities are clear. Portugal decriminalized drug use in 2001. The consequences were a 90% drop in new HIV infections, a large drop in drug-related crime, and other significant drops in drug-related deaths.
Meanwhile, there was a 60% increase in people entering drug treatment programs.
None of this is theoretical. More than 250 studies have examined the effects of Portugal’s policy. Lest anyone think this is a simple liberal’s dream, the 2009 Cato Institute’s annual report remarked on the clear success of Portugal’s example.
Locally, we see a clear burden on our communities. The cost to house one inmate for one day in the Walla Walla County Jail is nearly $100.
Nearby sheriffs tell me we can’t afford this criminal justice approach to addiction. Worse, when people who are addicted to narcotics get released from jail, they tend to use again right away, but because of how opioids work, they quickly overdose.
Release from jail is a key driver of overdose death. Police officers spend a lot of their time re-jailing the same individuals, because previous incarceration does not create progress toward recovery from drug use.
I’m proud to partner on our new law enforcement assisted diversion program, but understand that if passed, HB 1499 would expand this approach statewide, and funnel critical dollars to treatment and recovery services.
A section in the bill on geographic equity, and an insistence that the Health Care Authority not be able to unilaterally direct the program — it will have to listen to advocates around the state — are pieces I personally helped push, to benefit our region.
I know much of this sounds counter-intuitive. But my staff members work with folks struggling with substance use every day and we see how trauma drives drug use, which creates more trauma, fueling a vicious cycle for our families and friends.
Decriminalization doesn’t mean the state intends to legalize drugs, it means it will spend our hard-earned tax dollars on a solution with a winning track record, not on continuing failed policy.
Everett Maroon
Executive Director
Blue Mountain Heart to Heart
Walla Walla