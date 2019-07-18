Did Hobby Lobby take out a U-B full page ad on Independence Day to tell us that the God of “One Nation Under God” is Jesus as Lord and Savior or did I miss the point of the whole ad?
For sure, all the quotes in the ad were deficient of historical context and fact. Most of our Founding Fathers were skeptical of Christianity, stood for separation of church and state, and used god as a rarely used rhetorical tool than a declaration of their religious beliefs which they were quite private about as advised in Matthew 6:1.
Thank goodness the U-B balanced the Hobby Lobby ad with the printing of the entire Declaration of Independence that mentions god once and only in a universal way. For that matter, the U.S. Constitution mentions god exactly zero.
Tanner Morgan
Walla Walla