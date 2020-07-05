Decision on tattoo must be local
Is it now mob rule?
An outside organization has said it will not leave the decision about a tattoo to the City Council, mayor or chief of police, the officials of Walla Walla. Instead the decision is to be made by it or maybe a mob of protestors? It suggested the police chief be fired?
Where is the ACLU when people’s civil rights are being trampled on because someone takes offense to their tattoo which is not promoting Nazis at all? If this person was not a policeman would anybody even care about his tattoo? They need to look at everyone’s tattoos to make sure they don’t offend them.
The group KISS uses the SS symbol as part of its name except in Germany, How about suing KISS? How far does this go?
We have freedom of speech and expression in this country but some people feel their definition of something should be forced on others. We have the right to agree or disagree, but not the right to expect everyone to feel as we do or respond as we do.
I feel social media plays a big part in how people are acting, as it gives them a venue to vent and they carry it out in their actions. You have the right to protest, but does it have to last forever over everything?
I see signs saying “silence is complicity,” which I take to mean that if I believe in justice I have to get out and march and riot. I have my beliefs and opinions but I will not put them on a sign and march in the street. Any demands by protestors should be approved by not only city officials but the citizens of Walla Walla as well. If you want to make a change, run for City Council, sheriff, state legislator or governor. Protestors are soon forgotten; these people make a difference and are not.
Bonnie Brickey
Touchet