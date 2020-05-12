I doubt most health care professionals cried out "put me in coach, this is what I've been waiting for," when it hit!
No, the impending pandemic, while calling for the best in training and experience, likely did not strike community health leaders and first responders as the "tied-score, final-seconds’" opportunity to demonstrate everything they ever knew about health care — like the running back who’d been training for that moment since middle school.
Instead, it foisted competent public health officials like Walla Walla County Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt into a place no one could have imagined, with myriad moving parts, each potentially balancing the fragile health of her neighbors.
Ms. DeBolt runs a comprehensive county department. She is competent and does it well, with a modest budget, small staff and in close partnership with public and non-profit partners. A look beyond the COVID-19 material on the Walla Walla Community Health website reveals a plethora of services provided by staff and volunteers that touch us all in some way — not typically front-page news but critically important: coordinating local mental/physical health services and funding; addressing addictions and suicide; raising healthy children; helping us live longer; and more.
I am impressed with Meghan's ability to traverse the winding roads of Walla Walla's pandemic journey, from that first weekend basketball game to the deeply complicated large employee infection to recent concerns about group gatherings. Broad infection is tragic.
A national rumor that COVID-19 parties are rampant in rural Walla Walla is certainly unfortunate and sadly overplayed. While I cannot speak to the facts of this situation, I trust Meghan’s professional credentials and careful contact assessment.
Gatherings where such exposures take place are unwise and Meagan’s job is to educate us accordingly. I find her decisions timely, made with compassion, confidentiality, and concern for the community. I appreciate Meghan’s leadership.
Cindy Widmer
College Place