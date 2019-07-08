As primary season heats up, the Democratic National Committee has come under increasing pressure to hold a debate specifically on candidates’ plans for dealing with the climate crisis. I am fortunate that I am able to vote in this election, because for many in my generation this is our last chance to take the types of action that will lead to a livable future for us.
We need a climate debate. It is in the context of a debate between candidates that creative solutions for dealing with the climate crisis will emerge, and that we will be able to hold candidates to their promises. And climate solutions aren’t just about energy, either: We need to consider other solutions, like paying farmers to sequester carbon through updated agronomic practices.
But we’ll never get to hear creative solutions like that unless we put candidates on the spot. We need a climate debate.
Walker Orr
Walla Walla